Poll: Trump's approval rating dips to 34%

Less than a third of voters think he did nothing wrong with Russia

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's approval rating is at 34%, a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday finds, a slight dip from the last time the university surveyed the President's popularity.

Fifty-seven percent of surveyed voters said they do not approve of the job the President is doing in office. When Quinnipiac University polled Trump's popularity in mid-May, 37% approved compared to 55% who disapproved.

Wednesday's survey marks a new low for Trump's approval rating in Quinnipiac's polling -- his previous low was 35% in an April 4 edition of the poll.

The new poll also surveyed voters about Trump's relationship with Russia. Just 32% of voters said they do not believe the President did anything wrong, while 31% said they believe he did something illegal. Another 29% said they think he did something unethical but not illegal.

Even more voters said they believed that Trump's campaign advisers did something unethical or illegal -- only 24% of voters said they thought his advisers did not do anything wrong.

