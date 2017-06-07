Poll: Trump's approval rating dips to 34%

Story highlights
- 40% of American voters do not expect the President to complete his four-year term
- Less than a third of voters think he did nothing wrong with Russia
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump's approval rating is at 34%, a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday finds, a slight dip from the last time the university surveyed the President's popularity.
Fifty-seven percent of surveyed voters said they do not approve of the job the President is doing in office. When Quinnipiac University polled Trump's popularity in mid-May, 37% approved compared to 55% who disapproved.
Wednesday's survey marks a new low for Trump's approval rating in Quinnipiac's polling -- his previous low was 35% in an April 4 edition of the poll.
The new poll also surveyed voters about Trump's relationship with Russia. Just 32% of voters said they do not believe the President did anything wrong, while 31% said they believe he did something illegal. Another 29% said they think he did something unethical but not illegal.
Even more voters said they believed that Trump's campaign advisers did something unethical or illegal -- only 24% of voters said they thought his advisers did not do anything wrong.
The poll was published hours before the release of planned testimony from former FBI Director James Comey provided new details into his contacts with the President.
Forty percent of surveyed voters predicted that Trump will not be President for his entire four-year term.
Sixty-three percent of Americans say they do not believe it is appropriate for the President's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to play a "significant role" in the administration. This is an increase from 53% in a mid-April Quinnipiac poll, and the uptick comes after reports that the FBI Russia investigation has looked at Kushner's role.
The survey of 1,361 voters was conducted between May 31 and June 6. The margin of error is 3.2%, according to the release.