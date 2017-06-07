(CNN) Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a high-ranking Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, described James Comey's prepared opening remarks as "seven pages of very fine print" and said the ex-FBI director needs to answer more questions at his hearing on Thursday.

In his remarks, he said Trump asked him to drop investigations into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Comey also included quotes from conversations in which he said Trump asked Comey for his loyalty.

Asked if she thinks Comey's comments demonstrated that Trump tried to obstruct justice, Feinstein said she needs to hear more from Comey first, but argued it was "remarkable" that he put his comments in writing, especially the night before the hearing.

"We will see how much he's prepared to do verbally," said the California Democrat.