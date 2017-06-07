WaPo: DNI head claims Trump asked him to intervene in FBI's Russia probe

Story highlights Trump reportedly complained to Coats about Comey's handling of the FBI investigation

Coats is testifying before the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday morning

(CNN) The top US intelligence official told associates in March that President Donald Trump asked him if he could assist in getting former FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of its Russia probe, The Washington Post reported.

Following a briefing at the White House attended by officials from several government agencies, Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, according to the Post.

The President then complained about Comey's handling of the FBI investigation, officials familiar with Coats' account told the paper. The sources said Coats concluded after the meeting that Trump's suggestion that he intervene with Comey's investigation would be inappropriate.

Coats, who was testifying before the Senate intelligence committee Wednesday morning, denied he felt pressured when asked about the Post report.

"I have never felt pressured to intervene in the Russia investigation in any way," he said.