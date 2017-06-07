Christie: Trump's 'normal New York City conversation' may not play in DC

Story highlights Christie says that President Trump's use of Twitter sometimes "hasn't been for his best interest"

Former FBI Director James Comey is scheduled to testify on Thursday

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday described President Donald Trump's interactions with ousted FBI Director James Comey as "normal New York City conversation," simply misunderstood by Beltway ears.

"What people don't understand is that they elected an outsider President," the Republican lawmaker told MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace. "They elected someone who had never been inside government. ... What you're seeing is a president who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City conversation."

Chris Christie: Trump's comments to Comey were 'normal' NYC conversation https://t.co/E26llMLpXz https://t.co/3ZCmJ2tnfe — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 7, 2017

The governor's comments come just hours after Comey released his opening statement ahead of his appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In it, the former FBI official -- who was leading the probe into Russia's meddling into the 2016 election -- wrote that Trump asked for Comey to pledge his loyalty. Comey also said the President also asked him to stop investigating ex-national security adviser Michael Flynn, and publicly declare that Trump was not under investigation.

Christie, who served as the head of Trump's transition team before being replaced by Vice President Mike Pence, went on to say it's "hard to tell" whether he believes Comey's version of the facts.

Read More