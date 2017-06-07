Lieberman: This group's bringing common sense to Congress

Story highlights
- Joe Lieberman: We must address Washington's partisan paralysis
- This breakdown can be fixed -- history tells us so, he says
Joe Lieberman is a former US senator from Connecticut and was the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2000. He is a national co-chairman of No Labels, a group dedicated to ending partisan gridlock and establishing a new politics of problem solving. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.
(CNN)While Washington fiddles, the American people are angry. While our elected officials descend further into frenzies of partisanship, voters feel left out. Their kitchen table concerns are repeatedly ignored, forcing many families to face the twin economic disruptions of globalization and the advance of technology on their own.