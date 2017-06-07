Lieberman: This group's bringing common sense to Congress

By all means, Congress should carry out its function of investigating important matters such as Russian covert activities and the possible illegal unmasking and leaking of classified information. But these investigations cannot be allowed to take a car already moving at only 5 mph and grind it to a halt. I was there in the Senate in 1998 during the impeachment inquiry and trial of Bill Clinton, and we learned to investigate and legislate at the same time. We didn't stop what we were there to do -- we put progress over partisanship. It's an important lesson for today.