Lieberman: This group's bringing common sense to Congress

This breakdown can be fixed -- history tells us so. In our lifetimes, we saw President Ronald Reagan work with Speaker Tip O'Neill to reshape budget and tax policies. We saw President Bill Clinton work with Speaker Newt Gingrich to achieve a balanced budget. Despite vast differences, they worked to bridge disagreement to get things done for our country. Eighty-nine percent of the American people believe the two parties should put aside their disputes to find compromise to get things done. It's one of the few questions you can ask today that Democratic, Republican and independent voters answer in the same way. It is the right path forward for America.