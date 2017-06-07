Middle East madness engulfs Iran, Qatar and US

Story highlights Frida Ghitis: Qatar's isolation by its neighbors means the tiny Gulf nation will need to pick a side to survive and thrive

Similarly, the US has to define a unified foreign policy in the region, writes Ghitis

Frida Ghitis is a world affairs columnist for The Miami Herald and World Politics Review, and a former CNN producer and correspondent. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) In the turbulent Middle East, there seems no limit on the number of conflicts that can occur at once. On Wednesday morning, residents of Tehran experienced a series of coordinated attacks, with at least a dozen people killed as gunmen and a suicide bomber assaulted the Parliament building and the mausoleum housing the tomb of the Islamic republic's founder, Ayatollah Khomeini. ISIS quickly claimed responsibility.

The Tehran attack comes as another political battle boils over in the oil-rich Gulf. Iran is not directly involved, but Tehran is one of the reasons for what has erupted into one of the most intense political feuds pitting Gulf Arabs against each other.

Frida Ghitis

At the epicenter of what is a very serious political crisis stands Qatar, accused by its Arab neighbors of all manner of misdeeds -- including supporting terrorism -- and now facing punishing sanctions. Qatar denies the accusations.

Qatar, to be sure, has played a dual role -- helping fight terrorism on one hand, while backing groups with extremist ideology on the other. But now Qatar will have to decide where it stands.

And the United States will have to address a similar issue. While President Donald Trump's tweets indicate his support for Qatar's sudden isolation, the disciplined and diplomatic voices of the State Department and Pentagon indicate otherwise. But Washington needs to speak with one unified voice. The contradictory voices within the administration are not only sending confusing messages, they are projecting an image of chaos in US foreign policy.