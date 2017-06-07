Why red states should oppose Trump on climate

Story highlights President Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris accord hurts his base most, Roopali Phadke writes

The accord supports the wind-energy sector, a major source of jobs in the reddest counties

Roopali Phadke, a political science professor at Macalester College, focuses her research and teaching on climate, energy and water policy. She and her students participated in the 2015 Paris climate summit. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) President Donald Trump argued Thursday that the Paris climate agreement was a raw deal for America -- one that would kill jobs across the country. What he didn't say was that the accord supports solutions like wind energy, which incentivize US business to invest in energy projects that largely benefit his base of rural Republicans.

In other words, if we had stayed in the Paris accord, it would have helped pave the way for even more economic opportunities and jobs in rural America.

Data from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which tracks the location of every wind turbine in America, support the idea that withdrawal from the Paris accord will hit Trump's base the hardest.

Working with a group of Macalester College students to examine the FAA data and compare it with the 2016 election results, I learned that wind power has overwhelmingly taken root in red states, counties and precincts. Our research found that 96% of the nearly 46,000 turbines recorded by the FAA in wind farms across the US are located in red counties or in red precincts within blue counties.

The correlation between wind and the GOP isn't an accident. Wind farms are situated where the wind blows strongest and there is available space on power lines. The former is based on local wind resources; the latter requires public policy.