(CNN) Jeff Sessions is learning what it's like to be Donald Trump's lawyer, and so far, it's not been a joyride.

For an embarrassingly long period of time Tuesday, the White House declined to say whether the President had confidence in his own attorney general. Finally, on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway said the President has confidence in his Cabinet and "the people who work for him."

Earlier this week, CNN confirmed that Sessions had told the President he was willing to resign in the aftermath of his decision to recuse himself from the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

Though the President apparently remained angry about the recusal, which played a role in the eventual appointment of a special counsel to investigate possible collusion between the Russians and Trump campaign officials, Sessions' resignation offer was rejected.

The scenario which played out the White House is familiar to lawyers who have represented high-profile, high-maintenance "alpha" clients like Mr. Trump in their own law practices. They have learned that catering to the ever-changing demands of such clients often results in ulcers rather than accolades.

