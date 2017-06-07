(CNN) The leaders of the US and Saudi Arabia spoke Tuesday as a growing number of countries moved to sever ties with Qatar over alleged ties to terror networks.

US President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, on the need for regional cooperation in preventing the financing of terrorism and "eliminating the promotion of extremism by any nation in the region," according to a readout of the conversation released by the White House, which did not mention Qatar by name.

"The President underscored that a united Gulf Cooperation Council is critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability," the document said. Qatar hosts one of the largest US military bases in the region.

The UAE announced Wednesday that "expressing sympathy, inclination or favoritism toward Qatar" is punishable by three to 15 years in prison, alongside a minimum fine of 500,000 dirhams ($136,000)."

As the crisis deepened, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN's Becky Anderson that the Saudi statement accusing Qatar of "embracing terrorist and sectarian groups aimed at de-stabilizing the region" was full of contradictions.

"With all due respect, this statement is full of contradictions because it is saying that we are supporting Iran and on the other hand supporting the extremist groups in Syria; and we are supporting the Muslim Brotherhood in Saudi or in Yemen and we are supporting the (Iranian-backed) Houthis form the other side. In all battlefields, there are adversaries," Al Thani said.

Turkey, a key US ally, criticized the decision by several countries to sever diplomatic ties, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

"I want to clearly say that we disapprove of the sanctions on Qatar," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a fast-breaking iftar dinner in Ankara.

"These developments, coming at a time when we need solidarity and cooperation more than ever, are no good for any country in the region."

Trump tweets

Trump, meanwhile, appeared to take credit for the decision of the countries to cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, putting his stamp of approval on the move despite Pentagon and State Department attempts to remain neutral.

"During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar - look," he tweeted Tuesday.

He also said in another tweet that his recent visit to Saudi Arabia was "paying off," due to his warnings on funding terror.

Diplomatic solutions

While most of the Gulf Cooperation Council members have cut ties, Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber Al-Sabah is seeking a diplomatic solution to the deepening crisis.

On Tuesday, he went to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on a "fraternal visit" to mediate in the crisis, according to the Kuwait News Agency.

Earlier he had urged Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to calm tensions with allies and refrain from escalating the diplomatic rift among Gulf Arab states, according to the news agency.

Jordan has also signaled a willingness to work with neighboring countries to agree on policies to end the crisis, according to government spokesman Mohammad Al-Momani.

His government hopes that this "unfortunate phase will be overcome and the crisis will be resolved on solid grounds that guarantee that all Arab states cooperate to build a better future for our people."

However, Jordan was taking the claims into consideration and acting accordingly, he said, downgrading diplomatic ties with the beleaguered state, and kicking out the Qatar-based Al Jazeera news organization.

"After considering the reasons for the crisis between Egypt, The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain and Qatar the government has decided to lower its diplomatic representation with Qatar and cancel the licenses of Al Jazeera's bureau in the Kingdom."

US: Russian hackers suspected

US investigators believe Russian hackers breached Qatar's state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a crisis among the US' closest Gulf allies, according to US officials briefed on the investigation.

US officials say the Russian goal appears to be to cause rifts among the US and its allies. In recent months, suspected Russian cyber activities, including the use of fake news stories, have turned up amid elections in France, Germany and other countries.

It's not yet clear whether the US has tracked the hackers in the Qatar incident to Russian criminal organizations or to the Russian security services blamed for the US election hacks.

Mauritania joins list

The West African country of Mauritania has joined the swelling ranks of the countries cold-shouldering Qatar. On Tuesday, it became the ninth nation to sever diplomatic ties with the Gulf state, according to a statement published by the official Mauritanian state news agency.

"Mauritania's positions have always reflected our firm belief in the need to strengthen cooperation and solidarity among brothers and to confront any threat to security and stability in our Arab homeland," read the statement.

"But, unfortunately, the State of Qatar has been working to undermine these principles on which the joint Arab action has been based.