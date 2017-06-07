'Miracle Baby' born without a nose dies

(CNN) Just three months after his second birthday, Eli Thompson, an Alabama baby born without a nose, passed away.

"We lost our little buddy last night," Finch wrote. "I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life!"

Eli's mother, Brandi McGlathery, told CNN she first realized there was something different right after he was born.

"And I stood there for a second, and I said something is wrong with him," said McGlathery. "And my doctor said no, he's perfectly fine. And I said no, he doesn't have a nose."

In his first days after birth, Eli had a tracheotomy put in to help him breathe and eat. His birth gained significant news coverage, and he was known by many as the "miracle baby" because he survived.