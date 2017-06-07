Police arrest 3 more in London Bridge attack investigation

Story highlights Two men were arrested on terrorism-related offenses

One man was arrested at an east London home

(CNN) British authorities on Wednesday arrested three more people in connection with last week's London Bridge attack, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Authorities also carried out two additional search warrants in east London, police said.

Two men were arrested on a street in Ilford and the third was apprehended at an Ilford residence when police searched the home, authorities said.

A 27-year-old was arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts and a 33-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply controlled drugs, police said. A 29-year-old man apprehended at the llford home was also arrested on suspicion of the preparation of terrorist acts.

The three were taken into custody at a south London police station under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Read More