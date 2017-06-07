Watch 'This Is Us' cast ambush NYC

Breaking News

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:13 AM ET, Wed June 7, 2017

Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Mackenzie Hancsicsak as Kate, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Parker Bates as Kevin, Lonnie Chavis as Randall in NBC's 'This is Us.'

(CNN)New Yorkers may be the only people not excited about "This Is Us."

Some of the cast recently hit the streets of New York City with Billy Eichner for his TruTV series "Billy on the Street."
Justin Chatwin, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia encountered a few people who had no idea who they were or what their hit NBC show was about.
Though one man on the street definitely wanted to get to know Moore a little better.
"Are you single? I'm Brian," he asked the actress.
"No, I'm not single," said Moore who is dating Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes. "Sorry, Brian."
The cast member who didn't get any play? Heartthrob Ventimiglia.
A woman completely passed when Eichner asked if she would like to "objectify Milo Ventimiglia."