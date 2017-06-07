Ariana Grande honors 'angels' as tour resumes

(CNN) Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman tour is back in full swing.

The singer resumed her tour on Wednesday night in Paris, a little more than two weeks after a bombing claimed the lives of 22 people who were leaving her May 22 show in Manchester, England.

On Sunday, Grande held a star-studded benefit in honor of the victims of the attack.

Ahead of her Paris return, Grande took to Instagram to mark the occasion.

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way," she wrote. "I love you with all my heart."

