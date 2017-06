Sheeran confirmed during the carpool ride that he still does not own a cell phone. The singer told Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year that he ditched his phone in favor of an iPad. Sheeran expounds on that decision with Corden in between songs.

"I'd wake up every morning and there would be like 50 messages and none of them would say 'hey, how are you doing?'" he said. "It'd be like, 'Can I have this? Can you lend me this? Can you do this? Can I get this?' and it was fine at the beginning but then it just got really really draining."