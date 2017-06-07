South Korea suspends THAAD deployment

Seoul (CNN) South Korea's new government has suspended the deployment of a controversial US missile defense system that strained relations with China and angered North Korea.

An official told CNN Wednesday that while Seoul will not withdraw two launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system that are already in action, four additional launchers will not be deployed until "a full-blown environmental impact assessment is completed."

At the time, analysts said this was an attempt to force Moon's hand and make it difficult for his government to withdraw the system from South Korea.

The THAAD roll-out has been vociferously opposed by China, which fears it could be used to spy on its own defense and nuclear deterrent systems.

Delayed deployment

THAAD was not due to be fully operational until the end of the year. The environmental assessment -- even if it ultimately permits deployment to continue -- will likely delay this to at least 2018.

The system is designed to shoot down short- and medium-range ballistic missiles in the latter stages of their flight as they plunge toward their targets.

While this means it cannot act against the type of intermediate-range missiles North Korea has been testing in recent months, THAAD also includes a sophisticated radar that will fit into an overlapping series of US missile defense systems, including Aegis warships operating in the Pacific and Patriot missile batteries deployed in Japan.