North Korea accuses Trump of being 'selfish' over Paris climate pact

Story highlights Poorer countries like North Korea will be hardest hit by climate change

Pyongyang previously declared "war on deforestation"

(CNN) US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement has been criticized by major global powers from Europe to South America.

Now North Korea is getting in on the act.

In a statement Tuesday, Pyongyang said Washington's move represented "the height of egoism and moral vacuum seeking only their own well-being, even at the cost of the entire planet."

"The selfish act of the US does not only have grave consequences for the international efforts to protect the environment, but poses great danger to other areas as well," a spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, according to state news agency KCNA.

KCNA regularly issues caustic missives on all aspects of US policy. In Tuesday's statement, Pyongyang also linked Washington's climate policy to its "unreasonable and reckless" actions against North Korea's nuclear program.

North Koreans walk past the Juche Tower in Pyongyang. The country has criticized Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.