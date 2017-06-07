North Korea launches 4 anti-ship missiles, fourth test in a month

Story highlights North Korea has conducted four missile tests since early May

First test since UN issued resolution on more sanctions against North Korea

(CNN) North Korea fired four anti-ship missiles into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula Thursday, which the South Korean military said was intended to demonstrate its "precise targeting capability."

South Korea's joint chiefs said the projectiles, launched near the eastern port city of Wonsan, were believed to be surface-to-ship cruise missiles.

"We assess that North Korea intended to show off its various missile capabilities, display its precise targeting capability, in the form of armed protests against ships in regard to US Navy carrier strike groups and joint naval drills," Roh Jae-cheon, a spokesman for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staffs told reporters.

North Korea has launched 16 missiles in 10 tests so far in 2017, and Thursday's test was the fourth since new South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in May.

Analysts say each launch, successful or not, improves missile technology and ultimately provides information that helps bring North Korea closer to its goal of building a missile that could reach the US.