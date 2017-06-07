Story highlights Test is first since UN issued resolution on more sanctions against North Korea

US source says four missiles were launched

(CNN) North Korea fired four anti-ship missiles into the sea east of the Korean Peninsula Thursday, according to US and South Korean military sources.

South Korea's joint chiefs said the projectiles were believed to be surface-to-ship missiles and were launched near the eastern port city of Wonsan.

The missiles flew about 200 kilometers (124 miles), South Korea's military said in a statement, adding the US military was undertaking a more detailed analysis.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and alertness readiness in cases of additional provocation by North Korean military and is maintaining all readiness posture while we are tracking and monitoring related situation," the statement read.

The official tells CNN that the Pentagon is not expected to release the typical statement about tracking the launches because these were not ballistic missile capable of posing a long-range threat.

