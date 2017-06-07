Wreckage of missing Myanmar military plane found

Story highlights Military confirms that wreckage and some bodies have been found in the sea

Military flight, with 122 people on board, lost contact 29 minutes after takeoff

Yangon, Myanmar (CNN) Wreckage and bodies from a Myanmar military flight that had gone missing Wednesday afternoon have been discovered in the Andaman sea, the military has confirmed.

Aircraft parts and the remains of two adults and a child, along with life jackets and luggage were discovered at 8:18 a.m. Thursday local time (9:48 p.m. Wednesday ET), 14 miles west of Kyauk Ni Maw in Rakhine state, the statement said. The recovery operation is ongoing.

The plane, with 122 people on board, lost contact 29 minutes after taking off from the coastal town of Myeik. It was headed toward the capital of Yangon and part of a regularly scheduled military flight, a military spokesman told CNN on Wednesday.

Of the 122 people on board, 108 were passengers and 14 were crew, Capt. Myat Min Oo said. Myanmar state media reported that 15 children and 58 civilian adults were among the passengers.

Myanmar authorities lost contact with the plane at 1:35 p.m. local time. The plane was reportedly flying at an altitude of 18,000 feet.

Read More