-- A day before his Senate hearing, James Comey dropped a bombshell that already blows a hole in President Trump's version of their conversations. The ex-FBI chief says President Trump asked him to let go of the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's ties to Russia. Read his full written testimony here.
-- ISIS claimed responsibility for twin attacks in Iran's capital that killed at least 12 people. The attack came as a shock for Iran, where such terror attacks have been rare.
-- President Trump announced he will nominate Christopher Wray to be next the FBI director. The white collar defense lawyer previously worked in George W. Bush's Justice Department.
-- Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have had a series of heated exchanges lately and at one point, Sessions even offered to resign. But with all the controversies swirling around the administration lately, a source close to Trump said the President feels like dismissing Sessions would only set off another firestorm.
-- Eric Trump criticized Democrats in an interview with Sean Hannity, saying "to me, they aren't even people."
-- The earliest-known Homo sapiens fossils have been found at a Morocco site. Researchers say the discovery widens the "cradle of mankind" to include all of Africa.
-- Russia has the third-highest number of new HIV infections in the world -- and the epidemic is only getting worse.
-- The world's favorite bromance is back: Obama and Justin Trudeau met Tuesday for a candlelight dinner in Montreal.