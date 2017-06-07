Obama and Trudeau bring the bromance back

Story highlights Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau met up for a dinner date in Montreal on Tuesday

Since Trudeau bonded with new French President Emmanuel Macron, his Obama bromance has been reignited

(CNN) The world's favorite bromance is back on.

Former US President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met once again Tuesday night for a candlelit dinner in Trudeau's hometown of Montreal.

The couple -- of world leaders, that is -- discussed how to get the next generation involved in their communities, between heartfelt confessions of how much they missed each other (probably).

its like obama and trudeau saw all the memes and said "let's do dinner, for the fandom" — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 7, 2017

Obama: "What do you recommend?"



Trudeau: "I hear the covfefe is pretty good" pic.twitter.com/aGUgmZdBns — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 7, 2017

The most talked-about international date night of the modern diplomatic era had every romantic element the Trudeau-Obama fandom could ever dream of: an intimate restaurant booth, an abundance of gazes into each other's eyes, presumably some Secret Service right outside the door.

The photogenic pair even shared a long embrace at the end of the evening.

The Liverpool House Summit: What did Obama and Trudeau talk about? https://t.co/SHxNHeB6Ff pic.twitter.com/0FXnnkIaKH — CBC Montreal (@CBCMontreal) June 7, 2017

