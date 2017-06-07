Story highlights Temer is accused of paying bribes to silence jailed lawmakers

If Temer survives the electoral court trial, he still faces a Supreme Court investigation

Rio de Janeiro (CNN) The future of Brazilian President Michel Temer hangs in the balance as the country's top electoral court resumes its look at accusations of illegal campaign finance.

The prospect of a second president being forced out of office in less than a year has unsettled markets and investors.

Initially, most observers expected Temer to survive this trial, thanks to his efforts to push through austerity measures aimed at pulling the economy back from its worst recession on record.

He had the support of much of Brazil's business elite and had forged key alliances in Congress willing to approve the reforms.

