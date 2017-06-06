Photos: Life, death and sorrow for Mosul civilians as war rages on Ten-year-old Mariam Salim cries as she is treated at a makeshift clinic in western Mosul. She was trying to make a run for it with her family on June 4, 2017, when their house collapsed from an explosion. Most in her family are buried under the rubble of what was their home. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Salim siblings: From left to right, Mariam, Ina'am and Shamil Salim, got out of their house as it collapsed, killing a sister and burying a brother and both parents under the rubble. Iraqi security forces cannot get to the house because it is still under ISIS control.

An Iraqi man shouts that ISIS killed his son when he tried to escape from the Zinjili neighborhood in western Mosul to a government-controlled area. ISIS took control of Mosul -- the largest city in Iraq -- in June 2014. The operation to liberate it started in October 2016 -- and is still ongoing.

Salim Sa'ed smiles and hugs his neighbor after they both were able to escape the Zinjili neighborhood, one of the very few districts still under ISIS control in western Mosul, on June, 4, 2017.

After years living under ISIS, Iraqi civilians escape the fierce battle raging in the Zinjili neighborhood in western Mosul -- one of the very few districts still under ISIS control -- on June, 4, 2017. People passing by a CNN crew said since the operation to liberate Mosul from ISIS started in October 2016, food has been getting scarcer by the day. Some said they have been living on soup made only of water and flour.

Iraqi civilians escape the fierce battle raging in the Zinjili neighborhood in western Mosul on June 4, 2017. As these women passed by Iraqi security forces, the woman in the orange hijab screamed, "Where were you for the last three years?"