Jeremy Christian indicted on 15 counts

Story highlights Four counts are for an alleged incident the day before the train stabbings

Christian is due in court Wednesday; at his arraignment he yelled "Get out if you don't like free speech!"

(CNN) The Portland man accused of stabbing three men who were defending two young women on a light rail train has been indicted on 15 charges, including counts related to an alleged incident the day before.

Jeremy Christian faces state charges of aggravated murder (two counts), attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree intimidation (three counts), menacing (two counts) and unlawful use of a weapon (five counts).

Four charges are in connection with an incident the day before the May 26 stabbings, the indictment says.

After boarding a MAX light rail train May 26, Christian went on a tirade directed at two African-American teenagers, one who was wearing a traditional Muslim hijab, according to witnesses and a police affidavit.

Police said the attacker slashed the throats of Ricky Best , 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, as they tried to defend the girls, killing them. A third man, Micah Fletcher, 21, was seriously injured. All three men have been hailed as heroes.

Read More