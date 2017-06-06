Girl booted from soccer tourney because organizers thought she was a boy

But the tournament's officials denied that Mili was kicked out because of her short haircut, saying a typo on the roster that listed her as a boy was the reason for the disqualification.

Mili got an apology Tuesday from the Nebraska State Soccer Association, the governing body over the Springfield tournament. The association said its "core values were simply not present" at the tournament.

"We apologize to this young girl, her family and her soccer club for this unfortunate misunderstanding," the association said in a statement. "We believe that this needs to be a learning moment for everyone involved with soccer in our state and are working directly with our clubs and tournament officials to ensure that this does not happen again.