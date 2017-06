We all do it, even though we know we're not supposed to: sneaking a peek at a text message or notification that pops up on the phone while we're driving. Well, if you have an iPhone, that temptation will soon be removed. Apple says it will include a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature in the updated version of its iOS operating software. So if your phone is connected to your car via Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the iPhone won't buzz when you get a text or a news alert. And the phone will automatically send out a message saying you can't respond right now because you're doing something much more important at the moment -- safely driving a vehicle.