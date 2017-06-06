(CNN)Want to help the victims of the London terror attack (or the world in general)? Impact Your World can show you how. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
1. London attack
Londoners gathered along the River Thames, in the pouring rain, to mourn the seven people killed in the terrorist attack. Hundreds attended the vigil, held less than a mile from where a trio of terrorists ran over pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby Borough Market. Police ID'd two of the three attackers. One of them was not only known to both police and British intelligence but had appeared in a documentary called "The Jihadis Next Door."
2. NSA leaks
A federal contractor is charged with leaking classified NSA documents to an online media outlet. Reality Leigh Winner, 25, mailed an NSA report on a 2016 Russian military intelligence hack on a US voting software supplier to The Intercept, the Justice Department says. Winner has a top secret security clearance at Pluribus International Corporation in Georgia. The Intercept, which says it got the document anonymously, published a story based on it on Monday. Government officials have been pulling their hair out over all of the leaks that have come out so far during the Trump administration.
3. President Trump
Man, the President had one busy day. First, he used a twitterstorm to double down on his criticism of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling his response to the terror attack there "pathetic." Most of the world condemned this (the leader of the free world picking a fight with a mayor whose city just got hit by terrorists); Khan said he's too busy to spar with Trump, and he thinks a planned state visit to the UK for Trump should be called off.
Then Trump, still on Twitter, used the London attacks to pump up his proposed (and currently stuck-in-the-courts) travel ban. And yes, he defiantly used the words "travel ban," which may complicate the matter at the Supreme Court. After all that tweeting, Kellyanne Conway said we (the media) make way too big of a deal of Trump's tweets. Then her husband blasted Trump over the travel ban tweets -- via Twitter. OK.
The President finished up his day by saying he won't use executive privilege to stop James Comey from testifying before Congress. He also announced a proposal to privatize the nation's air traffic control.
4. Orlando shooting
The man who killed five people at an Orlando business didn't walk in shooting workers at random. Police say he targeted his victims. John Robert Neumann Jr., an Army vet, shot and killed five employees at Fiamma Inc. (a maker of recreational vehicles), singling out the people he shot before he killed himself. The shooter had been fired from the company two months ago. The victims included a single dad and a man just a year away from retirement.
5. Texting and driving
We all do it, even though we know we're not supposed to: sneaking a peek at a text message or notification that pops up on the phone while we're driving. Well, if you have an iPhone, that temptation will soon be removed. Apple says it will include a "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature in the updated version of its iOS operating software. So if your phone is connected to your car via Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the iPhone won't buzz when you get a text or a news alert. And the phone will automatically send out a message saying you can't respond right now because you're doing something much more important at the moment -- safely driving a vehicle.
Breakfast Browse
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
Tuna recall
If you ate out and had yellowfin tuna recently, pay attention. Tuna shipped to restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma and California may have been contaminated with hepatitis A.
Got to finish that to-do list
Yes, honey, I know there's a tornado raging behind the house, but hey, this yard isn't going to mow itself.
Hold on!
Who needs rope? Not Alex Honnold, the first person to scale Yosemite's epic El Capitan without one.
Hot property
Scientists have found another new exoplanet, but cross it off the list of places humans might live because it's "hotter than most stars."
What's in a name
OK, so Boaty McBoatface didn't work out, but Horsey McHorseface is just fine for a horse that won his first race.
And finally ...
Norse beatdown
Thor got left out of "Captain America: Civil War," so he took out his frustrations on a bunch of Marvel action figures. (Click to view)