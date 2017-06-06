The tortured explanations of Trump's tweets make no sense

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump's tweets are the best window into his unfiltered thoughts -- and the media can't deal with it!

Both of these statements can't be true. They directly contradict one another. Trump's tweets either matter or they don't. (Spoiler alert: They do!)

And yet, over the last 48 hours, a slew of Trump surrogates -- not to mention Trump himself -- have tried to argue that the only way to understand Trump's social media presence is to hold both of those ideas in your head at the same time.

Let's be clear: There is NO ONE in the media who wants Trump to stop tweeting. Not one person. Never before have we had a direct line into how a president thinks like we do for Trump. And that's all thanks to Twitter. The media, whatever you think of us, is dependent on access -- of being given glimpses into who this President (or any president) really is and how they go about making their minds up on a given issue. And Trump's use of Twitter gives us that access in ways that would be unimaginable if he was a more orthodox or traditional president.

What's remarkable is that Trump's logic regarding his Twitter feed isn't even the most tortured defense of his social media practices out there this morning. That award goes to New York Rep. Chris Colllins during an interview on CNN's "New Day."

Here's a part of what Collins said about Trump's tweets:

"You take them seriously because they are our President's thoughts. However, the nuances at the end, there will be a certain filter they go through when they become official policy. I mean, the attorneys always either water things down or look at the various nuances. So there is a balance. I understand it's a very narrow road I'm talking about. But you know, we need to look at official statements that have been filtered for the policy but meanwhile the tweets are unfiltered look as to how President Trump is looking at the world considering whether it's terrorism, whether it's travel, whether it's whatever it may be, jobs, the economy, tax reform, health reform. I think it's frankly refreshing."

Er, what?

JUST WATCHED How much weight do Trump's tweets carry? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH How much weight do Trump's tweets carry? 04:29

Let's just follow Collins' logic here: Trump tweets need to be taken seriously --→ Official policy goes through a filter, unlike the tweets -→ Attorneys always change stuff --→ I get this doesn't make much sense -→ Official statements = filtered -→ Tweets are the real Trump -→ This is all good and people love it.

Any attempt to differentiate between Trump's Twitter feed and the official voice of the White House is a distinction without a difference. When the president speaks, it is the word of the White House. When the president tweets, it is also the word of the White House.