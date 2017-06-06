White House won't say if Trump has confidence in AG Sessions

Story highlights Spicer said he hadn't spoken to Trump about it

But he did not affirm Sessions has Trump's confidence

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday declined to say whether President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I have not had a discussion with him about that," Spicer said as sources said Trump is still fuming over Sessions' recusal from the federal investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russia.

Pressed repeatedly on the topic, Spicer said he simply had not talked to Trump about the matter and added: "If I have not had a discussion with him about a subject I tend not to speak about it."

The press secretary's striking refusal to reaffirm the President's confidence in his attorney general came as reports surfaced about the President's lingering frustrations with his attorney general's recusal and a day after Trump took to Twitter to critique his own Justice Department, which is led by Sessions.

"The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to (the Supreme Court," Trump tweeted on Monday.

