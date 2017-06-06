Pro-Trump group attacks Comey ahead of his testimony

Story highlights Comey is set to testify Thursday on his interactions with Trump

The spot will air on national television on Thursday during the hearing

Washington (CNN) A pro-Trump outside group is seeking to label James Comey as untrustworthy ahead of the former FBI director's scheduled testimony on Capitol Hill on Thursday.

The ad reflects Trump's attempts to convince Americans that Comey is not credible.

Comey is set to testify Thursday before the Senate intelligence committee about his interactions with Trump, whose associates Comey was investigating before Trump fired him from his position atop the bureau last month. Reports have emerged since that Trump sought to pressure Comey to drop his scrutiny of aide Michael Flynn's ties to Russia, a charge Trump has denied.

The spot will air on national television during the hearing, and on digital platforms before then. It has $400,000 behind it, the group said.

Read More