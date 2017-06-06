Tillerson: Trump wants me to fix US-Russia relations

Story highlights Secretary of State won't talk about Russia probes on brief stop in New Zealand

Political drama aside, Trump sees Russia as an important "global player," Tillerson said

(CNN) President Donald Trump asked Secretary of State Rex Tillerson not to let the ongoing political saga back home stand in the way of improving ties with Moscow, the top US diplomat said Tuesday.

Tillerson wouldn't comment on the ongoing US probes of Russian meddling in the 2016 election "because I have no direct knowledge," he said during an eight-hour visit to New Zealand, where he met Prime Minister Bill English.

But the Secretary of State said Trump sees Russia as an important "global player" and wants Tillerson to focus on stabilizing ties between Washington and Moscow to avoid further deterioration of the diplomatic partnership

"The President has been clear to me: Do not let what's happening over here in the political realm prevent you from the work you need to do in this relationship," Tillerson told reporters in Wellington.