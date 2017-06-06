(CNN) School choice, abortion and bathroom access are among Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's agenda items for a special session of the Texas Legislature starting July 18.

Announced Tuesday, a special session is a convening of state lawmakers outside the constitutionally mandated 140-day regular session.

The Republican governor said the Legislature forced the extra inning by failing to reach a compromise on a bill that would prevent the closure of some state agencies, including the medical board.

The sunset bill is the first order of business. If and when lawmakers pass that legislation they can move on to the remaining 19 points on his agenda.

State GOP leaders, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, said the "big and bold" agenda "solidly reflects the priorities of the people of Texas." Democrats accused Abbott of crafting an agenda that appeals to Republican voters, chief among them the so-called bathroom bill. Simply labeled "privacy," the agenda item resurrects a proposal to limit bathroom access in public schools.

