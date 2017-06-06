Senior Intel officials expected to face pressure to reveal interactions with Trump

Story highlights Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats may reveal more Wednesday about his Trump meetings

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, spoke to CNN

(CNN) Senators on the Senate intelligence committee are expected to push Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein about their private interactions with President Donald Trump to learn more about whether he tried to tamper in any way with the Justice Department's Russia investigation.

A day before former FBI Director James Comey's high-profile hearing, senators plan to question senior intelligence officials about Trump's controversies and the Russia investigation at a hearing that is supposed to be about re-authorizing a key section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Senators plan to use the opportunity to grill Rosenstein to answer questions in public for the first time about the President's motivations for firing Comey and whether it was meant to quash the Russia investigation.

According to some key senators, Coats may reveal more about his interactions with Trump, including when the President reportedly urged the former Indiana senator to rebut the notion there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian officials. Coats declined to comment about those interactions when asked by senators on the Armed Services Committee last month but signaled he may be more forthcoming before the intelligence panel.

"Director Coats said he'd be happy to tell the whole truth before the appropriate committee," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, told CNN: "And he promised me when he was confirmed that he would share and assist the investigation."

A Coats spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.

