(CNN) Senate Republicans say they're not sure they can pass an Obamacare repeal bill this year, they have yet to decide what exactly will go into their legislation, and some have even suggested that the Senate should vote on a health care bill as quickly as possible -- even if it fails.

And now, Democrats are taunting them from across the political aisle: Come work with us.

One month after House Republicans narrowly passed a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, GOP lawmakers in the Senate are confronting similar roadblocks that made health care reform such a difficult political task in the lower chamber. With the summer recess fast approaching, some Senate Republicans are sounding increasingly skeptical that they can deliver on their years-long campaign promise to overhaul Obamacare this year.

That fresh uncertainty is energizing Democrats.

Determined to protect former President Barack Obama's landmark heath care law, Democrats are seizing the moment to repeatedly call on Republicans to abandon their repeal efforts -- and team up with Democrats on improving the Affordable Care Act instead. It's a rallying cry Democrats have been using for years, but one that has now gained renewed traction as Republicans struggle to put forth a repeal bill.

