(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of disregarding constitutional checks on power in his recent series of tweets supporting his travel ban.

"I think, frankly, what he is talking about is a complete disregard for the Constitution," Pelosi said in response to a question from "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo on why Trump deployed senior White House officials to defend his controversial response to the London attacks on social media.

In particular, Pelosi said Trump was flouting the judicial checks on power by continuing to tout his proposed ban, which has been repeatedly struck down in the courts. The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to review the ban.

The California Democrat also went on to accuse Trump of writing controversial tweets in order to keep attention on himself rather than important policy issues.

"He doesn't care," she said, as long as the focus is on him, "good, bad, or indifferent."

