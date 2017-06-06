Story highlights Pelosi called New York "one of our most important battlegrounds" for Democrats' 2018 hopes



(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday to rally Democrats to take back the House of Representatives in next year's midterm elections.

Cuomo is part of a large crop of Democratic 2020 presidential prospects that's expected to spend the coming 18 months raising money and campaigning for the party's endangered senators and its House challengers ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi, meanwhile, is tasked with leading the fundraising effort for Democrats who hope to turn Trump's low approval rating into a potentially vast playing field.

Speaking before a group that included dozens of union workers at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Pelosi ripped President Donald Trump over his policies on health care, his travel ban and decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord.

"The Empire State is one of our most important battlegrounds for Democrats to take back the House of Representatives for the American people. There are eight Republican seats we can and must win in November 2018. Defeating them in 2018 means laying the foundation for victory right now," Pelosi said.

Cuomo condemned New York Republican Reps. John Faso and Chris Collins for "violating their oaths of office" by voting in favor of the American Health Care Act.

