Story highlights The documents are in response to subpoenas the committee sent to Michael Flynn's businesses

The Senate intelligence panel is also expected to call Flynn as a witness in its investigation

(CNN) President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn handed over more than 600 pages of documents to the Senate intelligence committee, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The source says the documents are mostly business records, but they also include some personal documents "based on the narrowed requests from the committee."

The documents are in response to two subpoenas that the committee sent to Flynn businesses after the former national security adviser invoked his Fifth Amendment rights and decided not to comply with a separate subpoena asking for records about meetings and communications with Russian officials.

The committee had set a Tuesday deadline for Flynn to comply with the subpoena.

Flynn, along with former Trump adviser Michael Cohen, has also been subpoenaed by the House intelligence committee, which is conducting a separate probe into Russia's election meddling.