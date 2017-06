Thanks to quirky Senate rules, McCain to question Comey

The Arizona Republican, who is not a full member of the Senate intelligence committee, confirmed to CNN Tuesday that he plans to attend the hearing and question the former FBI director who was fired by President Donald Trump last month.

McCain is able to appear at the hearing because he is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. As Armed Services chairman, he is also an "ex officio" member of the Intelligence Committee, which means he doesn't get to vote but does get to attend meetings and hearings, including this one.