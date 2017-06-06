Washington (CNN) Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Tuesday he sees no issue with White House adviser and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner setting up a back channel with Russia, saying he assumes Kushner is a "great American."

Kelly left open the door that something improper could have happened, and said he hopes investigations by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller and congressional committees will uncover it if that is the case.

"I think this is a big deal, because we're talking about Russia," Tester said, noting that he and Kelly are old enough to remember drills during the height of the Cold War that sent children hiding under their desks.

Kelly said plenty of back-channel communications happen among government officials that are not necessarily nefarious, and he has had his own back-channel communications with foreign leaders.

"We have to make the assumption that Jared Kushner is a great American," Kelly said, saying he believes Kushner had a security clearance at the time.

"Now, if he was trying to open back channel communications to pass information through that back channel ... if it's official, it's a whole different dynamic," Kelly added.

Tester asked, though, if it would be normal to conduct such communications at the embassy of a non-friendly country like Russia, and Kelly said he wasn't sure.

The senator pushed Kelly to get to the bottom of the situation, saying that he has the "credentials and respect ... to find out what the hell is going on."