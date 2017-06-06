Biden to headline Romney summit

Story highlights One person familiar said it was Romney associates who extended the invitation to Biden

(CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden will be interviewed by Mitt Romney Friday evening at Romney's annual gathering in Utah of donors and business leaders.

"VP Biden is attending because he believes in bipartisanship and the importance of keeping good lines of communication open across the aisle," Biden spokeswoman Kate Bedingfield said in an email.

