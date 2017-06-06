Story highlights
Washington (CNN)All eyes will be on former FBI Director James Comey as he testifies before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday. This is his first time testifying before the committee since he was fired by President Donald Trump. Here's how to stay up to date and watch it on CNN.
What's happening?
Comey is scheduled to testify in an open session of the Senate intelligence committee starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a non-televised closed session around 1 p.m.
Comey is expected to talk about his conversations with Trump, who allegedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia. He is not expected to talk directly about the ongoing Russia investigations.
How can you watch?
Beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET, live coverage of the testimony will be on CNN and streaming on CNN.com, the CNN app on phone and tablet, and on mobile devices.
You can also watch it on your Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV with the CNNgo app, CNN's Facebook Page and via Apple News.
Follow CNN Politics' live blog for all the developments and instant analysis of the testimony and with CNN TV after the testimony for in-depth coverage and analysis.
If you happen to miss it, we have you covered -- CNNgo will have the entire testimony available On Demand on your favorite connected devices.