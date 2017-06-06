Story highlights Comey is scheduled to testify in front of the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday

Beginning at 9:45 a.m. ET, live coverage of the testimony will be on CNN and streaming on CNN.com

Washington (CNN) All eyes will be on former FBI Director James Comey as he testifies before the Senate intelligence committee on Thursday. This is his first time testifying before the committee since he was fired by President Donald Trump. Here's how to stay up to date and watch it on CNN.

What's happening?

Comey is scheduled to testify in an open session of the Senate intelligence committee starting at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a non-televised closed session around 1 p.m.

Comey is expected to talk about his conversations with Trump, who allegedly asked Comey to end the investigation into Trump campaign ties to Russia. He is not expected to talk directly about the ongoing Russia investigations.

How can you watch?

