Sen. Dianne Feinstein's rise: How one badass woman fought to keep going
Updated 7:14 AM ET, Tue June 6, 2017
This series was born during a lunch in early 2017, when we wondered what Hillary Clinton's loss meant for women.
Our answer: Women are already breaking barriers in a man's town, muscling their way into power and staying there. Their stories show there are Badass Women all around Washington.
— Dana Bash, Abigail Crutchfield & Rachel Smolkin
Washington (CNN)I will never forget standing outside Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office in December 2014 and seeing her husband, Richard Blum, coming down the hallway. As he walked in, I asked him, "You know your wife is a badass, right?" He looked at me, surprised and a bit confused, until I quickly assured him that was a compliment.