Nunes won't say if he stepped aside in Russia probe

Story highlights House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes step aside from his probe earlier this year

He was asked Tuesday about issuing subpoenas related to the investigation

(CNN) House intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes declined Tuesday to say if he had stepped aside from the House Russia probe -- deflecting questions about his role one week after he signed off on the first subpoenas in the investigation.

"Good try," Nunes said, when asked if he had stepped aside and if he would continue signing subpoenas. Nunes announced in April he was temporarily stepping aside from leading the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections, citing a series of ethics complaints filed against him.

When asked again about his role in his committee's investigation, the California Republican said, "I'm not going to talk about intelligence committee business."

Rep. Michael Conaway, the Texas Republican now overseeing the Russia investigation in Nunes' place, sounded unbothered about Nunes' continued role.

"We'll get the ones issued that we need issued. Devin has the broader responsibilities on the committee than I do," Conaway told CNN Tuesday. "So, we'll get every subpoena that (ranking Democrat Rep.) Adam (Schiff) and I want."

