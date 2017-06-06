Story highlights
Washington (CNN)New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Tuesday that President Donald Trump's use of Twitter sometimes "hasn't been for his best interest."
Christie told reporters in Mendham Township, New Jersey, that he's been upfront with Trump about how he feels about the President using social media.
"I've said many times both publicly and to the President directly -- and I am not in a small group of people who have said this to him -- that I think Twitter is a great tool when used the right way," he said in response to a question by CNN's Shachar Peled. "And I think many times he's used it the right way to get his message out there and have people hear directly from him what he thinks, and other times I think what he's done hasn't been in his best interest."
He continued: "And all I care about is what's in the best interest of the President because that's what's in the best interest of the country. So I'm not going to get into critiquing every tweet."
Christie was speaking to reporters as New Jersey voters head to the polls to select the Republican and Democratic candidates to succeed him as governor.
A message left with the White House seeking response was not immediately returned.
After ending his own campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2016 election, Christie was one of the first major Republican figures to endorse Trump for president. Christie also served as the head of Trump's transition team before being replaced by Vice President Mike Pence after the election.
When asked about Trump's feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan that has carried out mostly on Twitter, Christie defended Trump's words on the issue.
"I think that people in public life are going to have conflicts with each other. I've certainly had mine," Christie said. "Again, the President said what he believed. And the London mayor has reacted the way he believed."
Trump and Khan have sharply feuded over the course of two years, with Khan at one point lambasting Trump for holding "ignorant views" and Trump, in turn, labeling Khan "ignorant" and suggesting the two should compete in an IQ test.
Then in January of this year, Khan insisted that Trump's state visit to Britain be canceled after the US President attempted to impose a travel ban on Muslim nations -- a policy he labeled "cruel and shameful."