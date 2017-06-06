"I've said many times both publicly and to the President directly -- and I am not in a small group of people who have said this to him -- that I think Twitter is a great tool when used the right way," he said in response to a question by CNN's Shachar Peled. "And I think many times he's used it the right way to get his message out there and have people hear directly from him what he thinks, and other times I think what he's done hasn't been in his best interest."