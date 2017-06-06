GOPer: Why we don't talk about climate change

Story highlights
- Douglas Heye: Trump aides likely telling truth about not talking to him about climate change
- Since it's not a critical issue for voters, it's not a priority for the Republican Party
Douglas Heye is a CNN political commentator and former deputy chief of staff to then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.
(CNN)In the days since President Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, reporters have asked every administration official they can about Trump's personal views on climate change. Often, they have expressed surprise when officials, such as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Environmental Protection Agency Director Scott Pruitt, have said they have never discussed the issue with the President.